Barnsdall Man Charged With Manslaughter, Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Wreck That Killed Teen

Prosecutors charge a Barnsdall man with manslaughter who’s accused of driving drunk and crashing. Troopers say Weston Lowe’s 16-year-old daughter was critically injured, and her 15-year-old boyfriend was killed.

The Probable Cause Affidavit says Lowe ran away from the scene.

The affidavit says on May 4, Lowe was drinking at his daughter’s 16th birthday party before leaving with his daughter, her boyfriend, and another person.

They were on their way back when the crash happened.

Tyson Townley was killed after the car rolled several times, and he was ejected from the car.

A Probable Cause Affidavit says Lowe’s daughter was pinned underneath the car and critically injured.

Troopers say they found Lowe hiding in a field 3 quarters of a mile away.

Lowe’s now charged with first-degree manslaughter, child endangerment for driving drunk while a child was in the car and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Lowe’s family did not want to talk on camera Tuesday, but his daughter, who was injured in the crash, sent the following statement to News On 6.

“I understand my dad deserves consequences for his actions, but he doesn’t deserve some of the things people are saying to him and our family. I’m the daughter that was in the crash and still, I love my father. My family loved Tyson dearly and still do. My father made a very bad decision. I’m not saying this is okay because it’s not. My dad didn’t leave me either, I remember him crying and screaming out Tyson’s name looking for him. My dad had a very bad head injury so wasn’t aware of how far he wandered. My dad wasn’t hiding in a field he was found unconscious in a field he wandered through to find my boyfriend. My father later in the helicopter was put on a ventilator. My father didn’t wake up till the afternoon Sunday. He was looking not leaving. I love Tyson and I miss him everyday. I still can’t believe the fact he’s gone. The day of the party me and Tyson were sending each other pictures of prom outfits for our junior year. I’m hurting from not only losing my boyfriend forever but from also losing my dad for a very long time. All the mean comments about my dad, and the threatening messages my family have been receiving hurt to see, and don’t help this situation any.”

The other passenger in the vehicle was also hurt.

Townley’s mother sent the following statement to News On 6.

“We are glad that the process is starting, we just want justice for our son.”