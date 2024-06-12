The Porch: Tulsa Tech School Atlas To Celebrate Pride Month With Trivia Night

Holberton School Tulsa transitioned into Atlas School in January with a mission to prepare students for entry-level positions in the tech industry. On Wednesday Atlas School will host a Jeopardy-style game with pride and technology-themed categories.

By: News On 6

-

A downtown Tulsa tech school is celebrating Pride Month with a trivia night.

Holberton School Tulsa transitioned into Atlas School in January with a mission to prepare students for entry-level positions in the tech industry. On Wednesday Atlas School will host a Jeopardy-style game with pride and technology-themed categories.

Prizes include four tickets to an Elote Cafe drag brunch and a Neff Brewing gift card. Anthony Ashe from Atlas School joined News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to talk about why an event like this is so important in our community.











