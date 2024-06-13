Man Found Shot, Killed In Okmulgee County Identified

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found shot and killed near Beggs on Wednesday.

A joint task force with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a county road near Beggs on Wednesday.

The man, who was identified on Thursday as Allen Wright Jr., was found on North 100 Road off Highway 16, on the county line between Okmulgee and Creek counties.

His body was recovered in the afternoon hours and authorities said he was shot in the head and chest.

First investigators need to figure out if he was killed at the scene, or somewhere else before being dumped.

Neighbors told News On 6 off-camera that they were surprised to see all of the emergency vehicles blocking the road.

"So I don't think there's any concern for any neighbors. I don't think there's any concern for farmers or anyone that's just traveling roads. I think this is something unfortunate, but it happened," said Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.

Investigators from both counties are working the case, but Okmulgee has the lead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

