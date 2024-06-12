Child Advocacy Center Encourages Parents To Evaluate Their Child's Summer Camps

The Child Advocacy Center in Tulsa is encouraging parents to carefully screen their child's summer camps.

By: News On 6

-

The Child Abuse Network said it wants parents or grandparents to watch for any potential abusive situations.

They want parents to ask questions about the training for camp counselors and whether the camp is licensed.

Plus, they said parents should keep an eye on how the camp monitors the behavior of older campers when they interact with younger campers.

Also, always pay attention to any unusual signs in their child's behavior.

"Just the kiddo coming home, and you can see a change in their attitude," said Katie Drilling, Manager of Multidisciplinary Services at Child Advocacy. "Maybe the staff is not as forthcoming with information about the day-to-day activities that are going to be taking place. Your kiddo coming home and there's behavioral changes or emotional changes things such as that."

The group said to always be aware of the warning signs, report if you have a concern, and talk to your child about any behavior they think is inappropriate.