Downtown Tulsa Brewery Opens New Summer Rooftop Experience

Welltown Brewing opened reservations for "Trailer Camp" a new summer rooftop escape featuring four vintage trailers.

A downtown Tulsa brewery has created a new summer rooftop escape with vintage trailers.

Welltown Brewing opened reservations for "Trailer Camp" last week.

"I had a wild idea last year that vintage trailers on a rooftop in downtown Tulsa made sense, so here we are," said owner Jeremy Diamond.

Trailer Camp is made up of four 1960s vintage Shasta trailers, each with their own unique name and theme.

Diamond said the first challenge was tracking them down. He found one locally in Catoosa but had to drive to Kansas, Texas, and Arkansas for the other three. All four were gutted, and then came the fun part...figuring out how to get the trailers on the roof.

"I am definitely one of those guys that decides to jump first and figure out the landing as I'm falling," Diamond said. "This was a similar type of situation of getting them up here, I knew it was doable, but how we were going to do it was another story."

He ended up using a crane. Once installed, the pink, green, blue, and orange trailers were filled with decorations that matched their theme.

"The pink one is called Dolly; it is all pinked out with a disco ball. The green one we call that one Scout, so think campground, KOA, Boy Scouts. We have the blue one that is called Lonestar, so it has a skull in it, it has cowhide, it has Western theme. Our last one we call Shaggin' Wagon. It has shag carpet on the ceiling and lava lamps," Diamond said.

The details are what set Trailer Camp apart from the ever-popular 'Iglootown' that Diamond created for the rooftop during the winter.

"All of the igloos were created for the most part equally," he added. "Same type of furniture, same type of decorations, that sort of thing, so it is more of a copy and paste. These are very unique."

Within the first 24 hours of launching, nearly 300 reservations were booked for Trailer Camp.

"People have seen pictures of these online and thought oh my gosh what are these things, can we get inside one of these things?" Diamond said.

The cost to reserve a trailer is $75 for 2 hours. Trailer Camp is open now through mid-September.

