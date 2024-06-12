Drummond Home In Hominy Featuring Vintage Snack Set Exhibit

Oklahoma has a lot of great history and some of those historical sites are great places for families to visit. The latest installation--a snack set exhibit.

Oklahoma has a lot of great history and some of those historical sites are great places for families to visit.

One location is Fred and Addie Drummond's Home in Hominy.

With its bright colored stripes, unique Victorian style, and historical significance, the Drummond home is a stop not only for many Oklahomans but also for Ray Carpenter and his wife, Kathy.

"To celebrate our 53rd wedding anniversary this year, we came here. We could've decided to go anywhere but came here, and it absolutely exceeded our expectations," said Ray.

The couple drove the nine hours from Bloomington, Indiana, to hit all the big tourist spots in Pawhuska and continued their trek to Hominy.

"We wanted to get every possible bit of this while we could while we are here," he said.

At the Drummond Home, Ray and Kathy met Beverly Whitcomb.

"Been here twenty years," she said.

As the only employee, she does it all--leads tours, plans events and exhibits.

"There's always new people, new things happening," she said. "It's not a boring job."

The latest installation--a snack set exhibit.

"The men are not so cool about it, but the women love it," Beverly said.

It doesn't belong to the Drummonds, but the 68 sets belong to her--vintage snack sets dating back to the 40s and 50s.

"These were the days where women were expected to entertain at home, be at birthday parties, bridal showers, and church events. They get out all the snack sets and the beautiful stuff they had, and they would have a party," she said. "I probably spent way too much."

But it's appreciated by the people who visit.

"We need to take care of things like this so that the future generations can come back and say, look how things used to be," Ray said. "If you look at the bathrooms, look at the kitchen, the utensils the stoves, everything is so much different now, but still see something of things we still use in everyday life."

The exhibit will be on display until the end of June. If you're interested in checking it out, the home is open Wednesday through Sunday.

