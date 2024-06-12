Barnsdall Tornado Recovery: Osage SkyNews 6 Shows Progress Over 1 Month After Deadly Storm

Progress has been made in Barnsdall but there's still a lot of work to be done after an EF-4 tornado hit the town more than a month ago.

Despite weeks of cleanup here in Barnsdall, the path of destruction remains a stark reminder of the violent tornado that came right through town.

There are still some giant piles of debris across town, and entire blocks have been cleared away. Properties where homes once stood are now just empty lots with just a driveway left to mark what was once there.

One thing quickly noticed is the large number of houses covered in blue tarps. They may have been spared from catastrophic damage, but it’s clear that there is still a lot of work to be done to repair these homes.

With this amount of destruction, this community is likely facing several months of recovery.