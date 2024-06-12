Tulsa Air And Space Museum To Display New Rocket Engines

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum has some new rocket engines about to go on display.

By: News On 6

These are the museum's new H-1 and J-2 engines.

They're from a Saturn 1-B rocket, which is the same rocket used by Apollo 11 and Skylab missions to the International Space Station.

"This is the real deal," said Alex London, the curator. "This was a piece that NASA actually put together. this is not a mockup or anything like that. "

The museum is now getting the engines upright and creating the displays.