Tulsa Air And Space Museum To Display New Rocket Engines

Wednesday, June 12th 2024, 6:25 pm
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum has some new rocket engines about to go on display.
These are the museum's new H-1 and J-2 engines.
They're from a Saturn 1-B rocket, which is the same rocket used by Apollo 11 and Skylab missions to the International Space Station.
"This is the real deal," said Alex London, the curator. "This was a piece that NASA actually put together. this is not a mockup or anything like that. "
The museum is now getting the engines upright and creating the displays.
