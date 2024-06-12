Tulsa Air And Space Museum To Display New Rocket Engines

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum has some new rocket engines about to go on display.

Wednesday, June 12th 2024, 6:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum has some new rocket engines about to go on display.

These are the museum's new H-1 and J-2 engines.

They're from a Saturn 1-B rocket, which is the same rocket used by Apollo 11 and Skylab missions to the International Space Station.

"This is the real deal," said Alex London, the curator. "This was a piece that NASA actually put together. this is not a mockup or anything like that. "

The museum is now getting the engines upright and creating the displays.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 12th, 2024

June 13th, 2024

June 12th, 2024

June 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2024

June 13th, 2024

June 13th, 2024

June 13th, 2024