New Law Strengthens Penalties Against People Who Share Intimate Images Without Consent

Oklahoma has a new law that would crack down on people who share intimate images of people without their consent.

Before this law, the crime was always a misdemeanor, no matter how many times images were shared, but now, it can be a felony.

One woman who says she’s a victim of this crime says this law change makes it easier for victims to get justice and means sharing of these images is now being taken more seriously.

We first introduced you to Morgan Ballou back in March, after she and two other women filed police reports, accusing an FBI agent of sharing intimate images of them without their permission..

She spoke to state lawmakers at the time, trying to convince them to change the law.

"I've been stopped in the grocery store, I've had people message me on Facebook and thank me,” said Ballou. “I travel, I've had other states that have seen the news and are thanking, and 'how did you do that? How can we do that in our state?'"

The new law removes the requirement that says the victim must be 18 years or older and victims must prove the images were sent or shown with the intent to harass or intimidate.

The new law also says if someone sends three or more intimate pictures within six months, they could be prosecuted for a felony.

"It doesn't matter who the person is, if you've been wronged in such a violating way, you need to stand up for yourself,” said Ballou.

Her attorney, Damon Sacra, says a civil court ruling also now makes it easier for victims to sue for damages if someone does something as simple as showing a sexual image of them to someone else on their phone.

"I would be willing to bet that in the past, there's been a lot of victims who had no pathway to a remedy because damages are so hard to ascertain,” said Sacra. “This statute solves that problem by allowing for liquidated damages of up to $150,000 or actual damages, whichever is more."

Ballou hopes victims will feel better knowing these laws exist and feel like there can be some justice.

“Whether you choose to slap your name on it like I did and move forward, or whether you want to pursue it under a pseudonym and stay anonymous throughout the whole process,” said Ballou. “There are paths to recovery and paths to getting your justice.``

Ballou has filed a federal lawsuit against the FBI agent she says shared her images.

He’s been charged with 12 counts, has pleaded not guilty, and is set to go on trial next year.

Oklahoma’s new law goes into effect on Nov. 1st.