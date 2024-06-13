Organization In Need Of Volunteers To Help Disabled Veterans In Oklahoma

The "Oklahoma Disabled America Veterans" or Oklahoma DAV provides free, professional assistance to all men and women who served in the armed forces.

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 8:40 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

In August of last year, 2.6 million veterans with a service-related disability were in the civilian labor force, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Oklahoma DAVImage Provided By: Oklahoma DAV

The organization was founded in 1930 and is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives.

Danny Oliver, a representative from Oklahoma DAV, talked with us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch about the need for volunteers.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Oklahoma DAV. | To become a volunteer, contact OKDAV Transportation Coordinator Kristy Chisum at 918-232-2750 or email at kristy@okdav.org.
