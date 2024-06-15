Tulsa Hosting International Teqball World Series This Weekend

The international Teqball World Series is being played in Tulsa this weekend. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live ahead of Friday's matches to learn more about the sport.

-

Tulsa is hosting the international Teqball World Series June 14-16.

It is a sport that was founded by three men in Budapest, Hungary, a decade ago.

"It is a combination of ping pong and soccer on a curved ping pong table," said Teqball USA CEO Daniel Szabo.

In 2024, Teqball is played in 150 countries including the United States.

Tulsa is the only host site in America for one of its competitions this year. Szabo said players from over 13 countries and four continents are traveling to participate.

"The goal is to, with this tournament, start the movement here essentially in the middle of the country and the sport can spread all over the Midwest," he said, "So basically Tulsa could be the first Teqball hub in the Midwest."

Carolyn Greco and Frankie Diaz are competing in mixed doubles this weekend. The pair were engaged and met when they joined the U.S. Teqball National team.

"It has created a lot of opportunities for me that I absolutely love," said Greco. "I have been able to travel and compete all over the world."

Before Teqball, she and Diaz were professional soccer players.

"It is an adventure of a lifetime, it is a thrill, it is something I have always dreamed of," Diaz said. "It is just such a pleasure to play this sport and grow with it."

The game is first to 12 points and best of three sets. In doubles, both players must touch the ball in order to score and they cannot use the same body part twice.

"Players can use any body parts except their hands just like in soccer," said Szabo. "A lot of times they do crazy movements like they return a ball with their shoulders, their heads, crazy smashes with their legs."

It is fast-paced, entertaining, and full of action often making videos from these events go viral.

"There are points like every second," Diaz said. "Unlike other sports where it takes forever to score, this one is just so rapid and entertaining at all times."

Greco agreed. "Teqball is really interesting to watch because every single touch is about to be a point and so you are kind of on the edge of your seat the whole time."

The Teqball World Series in Tulsa is free to attend on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first two days of action are at Titan Sports and Performance Center.

The finals are on Sunday, June 16 at 6th and Boston Ave.

For more information, CLICK HERE.