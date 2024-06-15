EMSA Issues 1st Medical Heat Alert Of 2024 For Tulsa

Friday, June 14th 2024, 7:05 pm
EMSA issued its first Medical Heat Alert of the year on Friday for the Tulsa area.
According to a press release from EMSA, medics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls as of 7:00 p.m. Friday.
EMSA shared that four patients were transported to local hospitals due to their symptoms.
As temperatures rise, EMSA is reminding everyone of the precautions to take.
EMSA shared these tips:
· PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
· Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
· No alcohol or caffeine.
· If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
· Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
· Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
· Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
