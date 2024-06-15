75 Years Of News On 6: The Plymouth Belvedere Time Capsule

News's On 6 cameras were there in 1957 when crews buried a new Plymouth Belvedere in an underground vault as part of a time capsule to be opened 50 years later.

News On 6 has been covering Oklahoma's news for 75 years. Do you remember Miss Belvedere?

"When workers pried the lid off of Tulsa's time capsule, they found the car they were looking for and an unwanted guest," said Terry Hood. "Three feet of standing water pushed its way to the bottom of the vault."

That's right, 17 years ago this week, Tulsa got a look at a very rusted piece of the past.

The car is now on display at a car museum in Rockford, Illinois.