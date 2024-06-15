Oklahoma Students Involved In Crash Near Savannah, Georgia

A group of students and staff members from Liberty Public Schools were involved in a crash near Savannah, Georgia overnight.

By: News On 6

According to the Georgia State Patrol and WTOC, 10 Oklahoma students were on a bus headed to a student event in Savannah. Five other students and two staff were in an SUV. Around 7 p.m., the bus and the SUV crashed into another car.

GSP troopers report that one of the students in the SUV was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other people in the SUV were also injured, and taken to the hospital.

Troopers said that none of the students on the bus were injured, but they were all taken to the hospital for evaluations.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

