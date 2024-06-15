OSU Student Farm Doubles In Size, Donates Produce To Local Food Bank

The university says it gives students hands-on experience by growing all types of produce.

-

The Oklahoma State Student Farm has grown to six acres in its second year of operation.

"We went from nothing to two and a half, to now six acres," said professor Justin Quetone Moss.

In that time, the students have grown all sorts of produce from onions to Brussels sprouts.

Moss says this is a way for students to take what they are learning in the classroom and put it to use.

"They're learning that practical and technical knowledge, but they are also learning how to work with their community and give back, so that whole picture is pretty neat for us," he said.

While the work starts at the farm, it's not where it ends. Produce grown at the farm is taken to the local food bank, Our Daily Bread. Moss says the farm has also recently partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The student farm gave more than 54,000 pounds of produce last year to Our Daily Bread, and this year they are on track to donate 100,000 pounds.

Executive Director Rachael Condley says it's a way for people to get more than just canned goods.

"I want people not to feel hungry, but I also want to provide them food that is nutritious, and that can be a basis for them for living a healthy life, even if they can't buy produce regularly," she said.

There are even recipe cards that show people how to store and cook the produce.

She says overall, what the farm is providing has been a game changer.

"To be able to tell our community, people can't even buy this, no one has access to this but you, and this was picked maybe even this morning, especially for you," Condley said.