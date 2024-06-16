Your Money Matters: Benefits Of Summer Jobs For Teens, College Students

Whether it's scooping ice cream or mowing lawns, summer jobs can be a good way to build your skill set.

Even if a job doesn't pay much, every dollar counts.

More than 2 million high school and college students are expected to work summer jobs or internships this year.

Industries include:

Leisure and Hospitality Retailers Camp Counselors Lifeguards Babysitters





CBS Analyst Jill Schlesinger said student loan debt is top of mind right now.

"There are some industries that are very difficult to break into and an internship can mean entry card. But listen, we know how much student debt is a burden. And we know how much kids are really trying to help themselves get a foot forward. So I think paid jobs can really help that," said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.

Summer employment is also a great way for teens and college students to figure out what kind of workplace environment they want to be a part of in the future.

These gigs can also help build customer service skills and teach how you deal with different bosses and management styles.