Tulsa Veteran, 90, Celebrates Father's Day With Skydive

A 90-year-old Tulsa veteran marked Father’s Day weekend with a skydive from 11,000 feet.

It was a gift from the family of John Upchurch, who suited up to jump at Skydive Airtight, in Skiatook, for one adventure he’d not yet tried.

He told his daughter, Patti Miller, that at 90 he wanted to skydive.

Upchurch spent 26 years in the military, both Navy and Air Force, and was racing cars as a hobby.

He said he always liked the speed, and after landing from his skydive, said he might do it again at 100.

