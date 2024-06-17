Collinsville Residents To Vote On Whether To Extend Half-Cent Sales Tax To Pay For Treatment Plant

Residents in Collinsville are voting June 18 on whether to make the city's half-cent sales tax that was passed in 2022 permanent.

-

Residents in Collinsville are voting June 18 on whether to make the city's half-cent sales tax that was passed in 2022 permanent.

The current sales tax, which is 9.17%, would go back down in two years if voters do not pass the extension.

Collinsville's city manager, Chuck Ralls, said the sales tax, in which 4.5% goes to the city, would be used only for a new mechanical sewer plant to replace this outdated lagoon system.

He said he understands no one wants to pay more on taxes or bills, but it comes down to one of those options because Collinsville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Oklahoma.

"We are drawing a lot more foot traffic and business here in Collinsville,” said Ash Winfield, co-owner of Farm Hippie in downtown Collinsville.

More people means more waste. You could call it a stinky situation.

Ralls said the Department of Environmental Quality has fined Collinsville because its lagoon sewer system went over capacity.

"It goes into a lagoon, which is lined to prevent anything from going out into or leeching through the ground and then through a series of different lagoons, we have four lagoons here, will settle out,” Ralls explained.

Ralls said the city must build a new treatment facility, and this one would triple its capacity.

The cost is $28 million and voters can choose to pay for it through extending the city's current half-cent sales tax.

"They're coming in to go to our restaurants, they're coming in to shop at our stores, they're coming here to visit,” said Ralls. “They're contributing to that waste, so I think it's only right that they help."

Ralls says if the tax extension doesn't pass, residents could see their $30 monthly sewer bill costing $90.

Some residents told News On 6 that they did not know about the upcoming vote.

Winfield said he would rather have sales tax pay for it.

"It's not something that's going to significantly impact,” said Winfield. “It's just a continuation and again, we have to fund it one way or another. The growth has already happened."

Regardless of whether voters choose to pass the tax extension, Ralls said groundbreaking for the sewer plant could be as early as this December.

Construction, which would be at the current sewer treatment location, should last two and a half years.