Tulsa Residents Displaced Following House Fire, Firefighters Say

A home in Tulsa caught fire Monday evening, prompting a response from firefighters in the area.

Tuesday, June 18th 2024, 4:07 am

By: News 9


TULSA, Okla. -

Firefighters were called to a home in Tulsa Monday evening after flames were reported coming from the structure, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa firefighters said they responded to a home shortly before 12 a.m. on Tuesday near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue, and found the home on fire.

TFD said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two residents who lived there are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
