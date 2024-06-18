Oklahoma Man Recreating Tulsa's Greenwood Avenue With Legos

A Tulsa metro man is putting his skills to the test one Lego piece at a time, using building blocks to recreate Tulsa's historic Greenwood Avenue.

Wyatt Dunham's latest project: recreating Tulsa's historic Greenwood Avenue.

Dunham said he is an accountant, but when he's not working, you can find him creating art with Legos, an interest he said sparked when he was a kid.

"I want them to tell a story of what the outside looks like and kinda what would be going on on the inside," Dunham said.

According to Dunham, it usually takes him six to eight weeks to put everything together, with his most recent creations being the Riverside Studio, Mayo Hotel and now Black Wall Street.

Dunham said the Black Wall Street Alliance reached out to him about this piece, and he has used several pictures to create the best replica.

"I just like retelling the history of Tulsa, so if someone sees this out of Legos it's like 'oh my gosh this is really cool,'" Dunham said.

The store fronts resemble how they appeared in the 1920s, while the buildings themselves are modern-day replicas.

Dunham said his next plans are to construct the Camelot Inn and the Edmon Low Library from his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.