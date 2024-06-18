President Biden Announces New Immigration Plan To Streamline Citizenship Process

President Biden is announcing Tuesday, an Immigration Relief Program that will offer citizenship to about 500,000 undocumented immigrants that qualify.

By: News On 6

Those eligible to apply for citizenship must be married to a U.S. citizen, have lived in the U.S. for 10 years and pass a background check.

Applicants that qualify can apply for permanent residence, work permits and deportation protection. Those applying will not have to leave the country to obtain a green card.

The process creates a streamlined pathway to permanent residency and U.S. citizenship and will benefit "Dreamers," children brought to the U.S. through the Obama administration's DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) initiative. The policy will also benefit an estimated 50,000 immigrant children with a parent who is married to a U.S. citizen, undocumented step-children will be eligible if they are under the age of 21.

Biden's announcement Tuesday marks the 12th anniversary DACA.

The announcement is the president's second major move on immigration. The president announced, two weeks ago, sweeping restrictions for migrants seeking asylum at the Mexico border.

The new program is expected to start taking applications by the end of the summer.