AAA Route 66 Road Fest Returns To Tulsa June 22 & 23

Ken Busby with AAA Route 66 Road Fest and Artist Rosemary Daugherty joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the AAA Route 66 Road Fest returning to Tulsa June 22 & 23.

By: News On 6

The Festival returns to Tulsa on June 22nd & 23rd at the Tulsa Expo Square. The event celebrates the Mother Road's connection to Oklahoma. It takes you back in time to see what it was like during the heyday of Route 66. There are events for the whole family, including a car show, a Mother Road themed mini golf course and so much more.

Cooper: Ken we have been busy talking, it seems like, for months about this.

Busby: It is here. We made it.

Cooper: We have been previewing different things, but there is stuff for everybody, right?

Busby: Truly something for everyone, you know, classic cars RV park and stuff for the kids, we are going to talk about that in a minute. But the journey too, decade by decade, you can learn the history of Route 66 and it is really fun. Of course the best part of it, especially with those temperatures you all are talking about, it is all air-conditioned.

Cooper: Tell us how do you get tickets and what are the times for those planning on going this week?

Busby: So Saturday it is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Tickets are available a the door, at the Expo Square, or route66roadfest.com. Kids under 12 are free and you can get vouchers at Napa Auto Parts and Mother Road Market. So you get a free voucher to go in free.

Cooper: Rosemary let's talk to you. One of the events is a great painting class. So tell us about that and what people can learn and what can they create?

Daugherty: So we have got interactive art classes and we have got some new choices this year. Last year, we just had once choice and this year we decided it would be fun to have more choices. So we have got the little blue whale back again. We have got the pop soda bottle for kids to paint and we have also got the Route 66 shield and of course these are great for kids, but they are also great for grownups too.

Cooper: I mean I am a pretty good painter, but you know, I am not great. If you are just learning do you walk them through everything?

Daugherty: Absolutely. As a matter of fact I usually pre-stencil the class So absolutely. Anybody can paint this, I guarantee it.

Busby: It will be uniquely yours when you are done, that is the best part.

Cooper: Do you have certain times that you are doing this?

Daugherty: I believe we have an 11:30 a.m. class, a 2:30 p.m. class and a 4:30 p.m. class on Saturday and an 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. class on Sunday. We also have an interactive mural that is free to come and participate in. Anybody can paint. Come on down and paint!