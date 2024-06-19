Eligible Oklahoma Teens Guaranteed Driving Test Spot On 16th Birthday

To be eligible, teenagers need to have their permit for at least 180 days, pass a driver's education course, take a work zone safety course and have 50 hours of drive time with a parent.

Service Oklahoma launched the “Sweet 16 Guarantee” last month, so eligible teenagers trying to get their license would be guaranteed a test spot on their 16th birthday.

Jay Doyle, CEO of Service Oklahoma said they want to make sure this milestone for teens and their parents is as stress-free as possible while also making a big birthday special.

"We want to be sure that we’re giving them that ability to have that special moment; as well as be sure that on their 16th birthday when it legally says they can start having a license, that we’re making sure that we’re fulfilling and giving them that opportunity," Doyle said.

So far over 200 teens have signed up for the Sweet 16 Guarantee. Doyle said the goal is to make the testing process as seamless as possible.

"As pilot centers for us all they do is drive tests. So it really is dedicated to providing that excellent experience, take the stress away of actually going behind the wheel and driving for an instructor to pass the drive test," Doyle said.

The drive tests can be taken at either of the two centrally located drive test centers which are in Broken Arrow and Oklahoma City. Teens can register for the test at service.ok.gov./birthday.