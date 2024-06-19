Art, Writing Workshops Making A Difference For Incarcerated Women In Oklahoma

Wednesday, June 19th 2024, 8:31 am
Poetic Justice provides writing and art workshops for women serving time, giving them a voice and an opportunity to heal from past trauma.
Image Provided By: Kelsey Dodson
When the organization held its first class in Tulsa County Jail in 2014, Oklahoma had incarcerated more women than any other state, according to a study at the University of Oklahoma.
Image Provided By: Jax Franks
According to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Oklahoma now ranks 4th for the number of incarcerated women in the nation.
Image Provided By: Elizabeth Madrid
The Executive Director of Poetic Justice drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how the organization is changing the story of incarceration in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Poetic Justice.
