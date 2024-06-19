Art, Writing Workshops Making A Difference For Incarcerated Women In Oklahoma

Poetic Justice provides writing and art workshops for women serving time, giving them a voice and an opportunity to heal from past trauma.

When the organization held its first class in Tulsa County Jail in 2014, Oklahoma had incarcerated more women than any other state, according to a study at the University of Oklahoma.

According to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Oklahoma now ranks 4th for the number of incarcerated women in the nation.

The Executive Director of Poetic Justice drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how the organization is changing the story of incarceration in Oklahoma.

