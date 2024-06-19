Person Of Interest On The Run; Family Identifies Woman Killed In Sequoyah Co. Double Homicide

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and Arkansas are working to track down the suspect in a double homicide that happened near Sallisaw.

-

A family member has identified one of the two victims of a double homicide in Sequoyah County. Investigators say a search spanning several states is underway for a person of interest.

The sister of Tara Barnett-Underwood identified her as one of the victims after she was killed inside a propane business near Sallisaw. Barnett-Underwood’s loved ones describe her as fun and a great mom.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Stacy Drake, the person of interest in the murder of Barnett-Underwood and another man, has a long history of crime. The agency says a search is underway across several states for Drake.

Related Story: 2 Found Dead At Sequoyah County Business; Suspect Identified

Arkansas state police say Drake took a car from the murder scene and it was found at a hotel in Morrilton, Arkansas, which is northwest of Conway.

Drake was not found.

“Even though that stolen vehicle was found in the Arkansas area, [people living in] Oklahoma and Arkansas on that border need to be aware and check their surroundings in regards to this person,” said Hunter McKee, an OSBI spokesperson.

Police say Drake is wanted in connection to another homicide in Oklahoma and a murder in Alabama. They say Drake is also wanted for robbery and carjacking. The OSBI is unsure of a connection between the victims of the double homicide and Drake.

“This person is considered armed, they are considered dangerous and people need to be on the lookout for them,” said McKee.

The murders happened across the street from the church Arlin Cunningham has been a part of for years.

“Shock, disbelief, I mean you put whatever words you want there,” said Cunningham. “I can’t believe it.”

News On 6 is working to confirm the identification of the other victim. The OSBI is asking anyone with information to call its tip line.