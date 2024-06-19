Taste Of Oklahoma: Jenks Bar 'Social' Looks To Elevate The Traditional Bar Experience

A restaurant and bar in Jenks wants to give people a place to eat, sip, and play all in one spot along Main Street. "Social" offers activities like live music and games and has craft cocktails and elevated bar eats. It's all to give people in the Tulsa area a little something different. News On 6's Kristen Weaver takes us there in this week's Taste of Oklahoma.

-

A restaurant and bar in Jenks wants to give people a place to eat, sip, and play all in one spot along Main Street.

"Social" offers activities like live music and games and has craft cocktails and elevated bar eats. It's all to give people in the Tulsa area a little something different. News On 6's Kristen Weaver takes us there in this week's Taste of Oklahoma.



