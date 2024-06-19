Pryor Regional Business Airport Building New Terminal

A new terminal is coming to Pryor’s Regional Business Airport, and the improvements are expected to bring in more visitors.

-

A new terminal is coming to Pryor’s Regional Business Airport, and the improvements are expected to bring in more visitors.

Construction is already underway at the Regional Business Airport in Pryor, which is just down the road from several large companies like Google.

“We have several Fortune 500 companies here on the park,” said Jason Stutzman, the Executive Director of Mid America Industrial Park. “A lot of those companies fly private jets in.”

Stutzman says upgrading the terminal will give the crew of those airplanes a better experience when coming to Pryor.

“When you bring them into the terminal that we had before, you know, it just kind of wasn’t to the standard that those private airplanes expect, and we’re looking to change all that now,” he said.

The old building, which served as the main office since the early 1970s, has already been torn down to make way for the brand-new terminal. It will have conference rooms, a pilot’s lounge, sleeping areas, and improved office space for management.

“It’s going to be a great improvement,” said airport manager Larry Murray.

Murray has been flying out of this airport for the last ten years and just recently took a part-time job as manager. He thinks the better facilities will attract more pilots.

“I’m hoping we get a lot of traffic where at least half a dozen pilots come in here,” he said.

The roughly $4 million project is being funded by the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, FAA grants, and Mid America Industrial Park.