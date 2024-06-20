Oklahoma Alpaca Ranch Hosts Family-Friendly Events

An alpaca ranch in Boynton will be holding the first Alzheimer's Walk on June 22. The cause is very dear to the owners of Fleecy Friends Alpacas.

The couple is currently raising 40 alpacas and 9 cria or baby alpacas. The ranch is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday and you can even take Alpaca Yoga there.

Fleecy Friends AlpacasImage Provided By: Fleecy Friends Alpacas

CLICK HERE to see more from Fleecy Friends Alpacas and follow along with their events.

Upcoming events:

June 22: Alpaca walk for Alzheimer’s at the ranch 

June 29, July 20, August 10: Alpaca Yoga at the ranch (12 and up)

September 21: National Alpaca Farm Day (free admission)

The ranch is open for visits Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
