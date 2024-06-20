Oklahoma Alpaca Ranch Hosts Family-Friendly Events

An alpaca ranch in Boynton will be holding the first Alzheimer's Walk on June 22. The cause is very dear to the owners of Fleecy Friends Alpacas.

By: News On 6

The couple is currently raising 40 alpacas and 9 cria or baby alpacas. The ranch is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday and you can even take Alpaca Yoga there.

Image Provided By: Fleecy Friends Alpacas

Upcoming events:

June 22: Alpaca walk for Alzheimer’s at the ranch

June 29, July 20, August 10: Alpaca Yoga at the ranch (12 and up)

September 21: National Alpaca Farm Day (free admission)

The ranch is open for visits Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.