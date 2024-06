David Satka just released "Winning Pickleball: Expert Strategies for Next Level Play." He joins Dave Davis remotely to talk about it and have a little fun.

By: News On 6

Anchor Dave Davis's next guest is a former college tennis player turned pickleball player and coach, and now a published author.

