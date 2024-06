Some people celebrated the Summer Solstice on Thursday by transforming downtown Tulsa's Boston Avenue into a meditation haven.

By: News On 6

Some people celebrated the Summer Solstice on Thursday by transforming downtown Tulsa's Boston Avenue into a meditation haven.

"Namastreet" was hosted by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

There was yoga and plenty of ways to beat the heat, like gourmet pops and juices.