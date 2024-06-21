Claremore Businesses Ready For Customers Ahead Of Route 66 Road Fest Following EF-3 Tornado

The Route 66 Road Fest is setting up at the Expo Square in Tulsa for the weekend. The city of Claremore is ready for visitors following last month's EF-3 tornado.

People in Claremore are still cleaning up from the tornado that hit almost a month ago, but tourist attractions and businesses are ready for business again.

The Route 66 Road Fest is setting up at the Expo Square in Tulsa for the weekend.

It celebrates all things Route 66, but the biggest push of the event is for people to hit the communities along Route 66, like Claremore.

"It's not just about this history," said Tanya Andrews with Visit Claremore. "It's about livelihood and economic impact, especially for the small communities along Route 66."

Andrews is gearing up for a busy weekend. Between Route 66 Road Fest and the Mid-America Ford and Shelby Nationals, she's hoping folks made the trip to town and support small businesses still recovering.

"Restaurants are open, roads are open, hotels are open or museums and shops, some that have slight damage or a little bit more. They've all been fixed up and open. They're ready for folks to come," Andrews said.

Claremore was hit by an EF-3 tornado Memorial Day weekend. The city has been cleaning up and getting things back to normal ever since.

Andrews said Claremore is ready for visitors again. She and her team with Visit Claremore are sponsors of the Route 66 Road Fest event this weekend.

"The whole point of building this thing was to get people excited enough about the actual route to get in their car and go get on the road," Wade Bray, Route 66 Road Fest curator said.

Classic car shows, speakers, history exhibits and interactive activities all showcase the mother road.

"Sometimes the journey is more fun than the destination and that's really what it's all about," Bray said.

Route 66 Road Fest is June 22-23 at the Expo Square in Tulsa.

There is also a coffee and cares event Sunday morning just up Route 66 in Claremore that you can check out as part of a Route 66-themed weekend.

"It's a great time to come and support our local businesses and show Claremore some extra love," Andrews said.