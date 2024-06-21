Oklahoma Man Arrested In Turks And Caicos To Return Home

An Oklahoma man who has spent the last two months stuck in Turks and Caicos will be returning home.

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma man who has spent the last two months stuck in Turks and Caicos will be returning home.

Ryan Watson from Arcadia was caught with ammo in his luggage back in April and he was arrested. He's been on the island ever since.

Ryan and his family went to Turks and Caicos for a family vacation. When they were trying to leave, airport security found hunting ammo in his bags. It's illegal on the island to have any unlicensed ammunition.

Watson's family said they have some hope now. Just last week officials on the island passed an update to the ammunition law.

"It's certainly going in the right direction now because they've given the judges the ability either do a fine or you know, an incarceration or custody or both. And so they've given them that ability to try to make sure that the judgment fits the circumstances."

The judge imposed a sentence of only a fine, so Watson will be released immediately.