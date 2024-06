Each Friday we introduce our Pet of the Week and this week is a Roberta!

By: News On 6

Each Friday we introduce our Pet of the Week and this week is a Roberta!

Roberta is a 1-year-old pomeranian/chihuahua mix. She is an energetic and fun-loving little girl. She enjoys going outside and just loves her special fluffy dog bed. If you'd like to adopt Roberta call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.