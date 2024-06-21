Claremore Community Rallies Together For Tornado Relief, BancFirst Makes $25K Donation

A tornado relief fund in Claremore is getting a boost after a $25,000 donation from BancFirst. Leaders with the Claremore Rogers County Disaster Assistance Program say they need to raise half a million dollars to help those in need, and today's check from Banc First will help them get there.

-

A tornado relief fund in Claremore is getting a boost after a $25,000 donation from BancFirst.

Leaders with the Claremore Rogers County Disaster Assistance Program say they need to raise half a million dollars to help those in need, and today's check from Banc First will help them get there.

It's a good day for Sean Tibbs, he's stopping by Destiny Life Church to pick up a check for his family.

"It's definitely going to be a boost it's definitely going to help us out," says Tibbs.

Sean says he was lucky and only has to deal with a broken fence and some trees uprooted by the tornado, but a little extra cash to make repairs and feed his family goes a long way.

"Oh it's huge, it's huge, it's Definitely like a shot of hope kind of thing ya know like you can see a light at the end of the tunnel kind of thing," Tibbs says.

That much-needed financial help is coming from the Claremore Rogers County Disaster Assistance program. Organizers say to help the 400 people on their waiting list, they need around 500,000 dollars.

"That is a lot of money for just 400 households, just imagine and we get applications every day, " says Kacey Alchammat.

She says the money the program gives out helps with things like home repairs and getting electricity back.

"Just in today's day and age you don't have thousands of dollars lying around to restore your electricity after a natural disaster you didn't even know was possible," says Alchammat.

A $25,000 check from Banc First will help them reach more people. Market President Steven Burrus hopes it inspires others to give too.

“It's really to bring an awareness to this fund so that we can go out and seek other funding, there is a tremendous need out there," says Burrus.

"If you need assistance, you can still apply at Serve.love/Claremore. To donate, visit KindredGiving.com