Tulsa's Memorial Park Cemetery Unveils New Statue Monument

The statue depicts the angel Grace, it is set on top of a large granite base that has crypts that will be available to families.

Friday, June 21st 2024, 5:44 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Memorial Park Cemetery officially unveils its new monument statue.

The park said it hopes to have more monuments like this in the future.

"We have so much undeveloped land that we'll have other beautiful structures but I believe this shows a true commitment to the City of Tulsa and to those families that want to memorialize, celebrate and remember their loved ones here," Tom Robertson with Memorial Park Cemetery said.

The statue was built in Italy and shipped over. The park said the whole process took about three years.


