Meals On Wheels Needing Volunteers To Deliver Meals Around Tulsa

Meals On Wheels hand delivers prepared meals to people's homes to make sure everyone in need has something to eat, but the organization needs more volunteers to help cover all of the Tulsa area.

-

Meals On Wheels hand delivers prepared meals to people's homes to make sure everyone in need has something to eat, but the organization needs more volunteers to help cover all of the Tulsa area.

As he loaded the car with dozens of meals, volunteer Robert Odell got ready for his weekly deliveries.

"I've done this route several times, so I know who to go to and the sort of order that it's in and everything, so, alright, we're going to go to her first," said Odell.

For the last two and a half years, he's helped out every Friday morning.

"Getting meals to those that deserve and need it is just a blessing to me," Odell said.

On his route is one stop he gets excited about: visiting the Morgans. Sally Morgan lives with her husband.

"I can't go to the store; we aren't driving anymore. I can get somebody to go for us, or I can order stuff, but it has to be something simple that we can throw in the microwave," Sally said.

She said the weekly visit with Robert is something she looks forward to.

"Volunteers are the absolute unbelievably best, he's so good, and when he asks you how you are, he means it," said Sally.

While the Morgans got their meals, Robert said it isn't always an easy task.

"Every week, there's several routes where they need some extra help and stuff like that. Someone can't be there and what have you," Odell said about the need for more volunteers.

But while he waits for the extra hands, Robert knows the Morgan's have a permanent spot on his route.

"Well you take care, thank you, we'll see you next week."

Meals on Wheels is hosting a volunteer fair on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at its main office.

More information about Meals on Wheels and how to volunteer can be found here.