The Cherokee Nation breaks ground on Wilma Mankiller Capitol Park in Tahlequah.

It will be 15 acres and honors the legacy of the former chief.

The tribe bought the land four years ago and has been working on the project ever since.

It will include a playground, amphitheater, dog park and stickball field.

The $10 million project should be finished by Fall 2025.