Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure Arrested By Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

-

6/24/2024 UPDATE: The man accused of exposing himself and threatening a violent act in Tulsa last week is in custody, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested the suspect, Joshua Milligan, Friday afternoon at Admiral and Harvard.

On June 18, TPD said he caused a disturbance near 51st and Yale. They said he was inside a store and the owner asked him to leave when Milligan became aggressive. The owner pushed him and pulled out a gun in self-defense.

Police said Milligan continued to curse at the storeowner and eventually threatened to rape his daughter, who was present during the incident.

Then, police said he pulled down his pants to expose himself before walking away.

After his arrest on Friday, Milligan was brought to the Detective Division to be questioned about the incident.

Tulsa Police said he admitted to being the person in the store and being told to leave.

But even though it was recorded on audio of him threatening rape, TPD said Milligan claimed he was going to "rake" the storeowner's daughter, which he said was "Mafia" for killing a person.

TPD said Milligan claimed his pants were sagging and he didn't expose himself.

---

Original story below...

---

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a person they said exposed himself and made threats to a business owner's daughter.

Police said the man was causing a disturbance in front of a business near 51st and Yale on Tuesday.

Officers said when the business owner tried to tell him to leave, he became threatening and the business owner pulled out a gun.

Tulsa Police said the man backed up but cussed at the business owner and threatened to rape his daughter.

Officers said he also exposed himself, made more threats and then left.

If you recognize him, contact the authorities.