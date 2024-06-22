Tulsa Police Seek To Identify Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a person they said exposed himself and made threats to a business owner's daughter.

Friday, June 21st 2024, 9:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a person they said exposed himself and made threats to a business owner's daughter.

Police said the man was causing a disturbance in front of a business near 51st and Yale on Tuesday.

Officers said when the business owner tried to tell him to leave, he became threatening and the business owner pulled out a gun.

Tulsa Police said the man backed up but cussed at the business owner and threatened to rape his daughter.

Officers said he also exposed himself, made more threats and then left.

If you recognize him, contact the authorities.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 21st, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 23rd, 2024

June 23rd, 2024

June 23rd, 2024

June 23rd, 2024