Tulsa Police Seek To Identify Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a person they said exposed himself and made threats to a business owner's daughter.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a person they said exposed himself and made threats to a business owner's daughter.

Police said the man was causing a disturbance in front of a business near 51st and Yale on Tuesday.

Officers said when the business owner tried to tell him to leave, he became threatening and the business owner pulled out a gun.

Tulsa Police said the man backed up but cussed at the business owner and threatened to rape his daughter.

Officers said he also exposed himself, made more threats and then left.

If you recognize him, contact the authorities.