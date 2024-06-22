Claremore Tornado Relief Fund Receives $25,000 Donation From BancFirst

A tornado relief fund in Claremore is getting a boost thanks to a large donation from BancFirst.

By: News On 6

-

A tornado relief fund in Claremore is getting a boost thanks to a large donation from BancFirst.

The bank donated $25,000 to the Claremore-Rogers County Disaster Assistance Program.

About 400 people are on their waiting list and the group needs about $500,000 to help them.

The money they give out helps with things like home repairs and getting electricity back.

"Just in today's day and age you don't have thousands of dollars laying around to restore you electricity after a natural disaster you didn't even know was possible," Kacey Alchammat with Claremore-Rogers County Disaster Assistance said.

If you need assistance, you can apply at HERE.



