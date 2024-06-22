Large Fire Caused By Gas Pipeline In Pawnee Co. Under Investigation

An investigation is underway into what exactly caused the fire, but we know a gas company was working on a line Saturday morning when something hit it.

By: News On 6

A large fire caused by a gas pipeline is now contained in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a possible explosion around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Video showed just how large the fire was.

It happened in an area north of the Creek County Line along East 5800 Road in the Terlton area.

One contractor with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline suffered a minor injury, but was treated at the scene and released, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The gas company said one house was evacuated as a precaution but the flames did not reach any homes.

The Sheriff's Office said Southern Star is still looking into how the fire started.

"We don't know what caused it to catch fire. We don't know if it started as a small fire and then became an explosion. We just don't know. Reports from in the area say they heard a loud bang and then it sounded like an explosion. We cannot confirm that it exploded. We don't know what caused the initial fire," said Nick Mahoney, Pawnee County Undersheriff.

County Commissioners shut down roads in every direction for about a mile until firefighters could get the flames contained.

Southern Star said gas customers in the area will not be impacted, but some homes are without power because the fire burned down a power line.