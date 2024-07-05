Amber Alert Canceled After Missing Children Found Safe

Two children were found safe Friday, ending an Amber Alert in eastern Oklahoma that was issued early that morning.

By: News On 6

Aiyana, 8, and Axton, 1, were confirmed safe by authorities, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said one person was in custody related to the case.

The alert was issued overnight after troopers indicated the children might have been with their father, 27-year-old Devyn Burcher, who had been released from prison recently with an ankle monitor. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Burcher had cut off that ankle monitor before the children were reported missing.

OSBI would not confirm who was in custody, but they added that the FBI was involved in the investigation because of Burcher's tribal status.

Troopers did not confirm where the children were found.