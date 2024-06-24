'He Was A Good Man': Mother Of Sequoyah Co. Murder Victim Says She's Still In Shock

Taylor Sharp's mother Teri Reagan says she's still in shock over the tragic and senseless death of her son.

Two people were killed at a propane store in Sequoyah County on Tuesday, June 18th.

Taylor Sharp and Tara Underwood were working when police say a man walked into the store, shot and killed them.

After a two-day manhunt, Stacy Lee Drake was arrested and charged with their murders. Police say he is connected to two other homicides, one in El Reno, Oklahoma, and another in Alabama.

Taylor Sharp's mother Teri Reagan says she's still in shock over the tragic and senseless death of her son.

Reagan says he was a hero to his sons and she doesn't want him to be remembered as a murder victim, but as someone who was full of life, and a friend to everyone.

Reagan says her son Taylor was loved by everyone who knew him, especially his three sons, Beau, Caden, and Tripp.

"He was a good man, a good father, big heart, big giving heart, he was a hard worker, he believed in a hard day's work and providing for his family," Reagan said.

She says from the minute Taylor's sons were born he was a hands-on dad.

"He loved them so much and I mean they were his best little friends," Reagan said.

Teri says Taylor thought about bringing his twins to work on Tuesday night but decided not to, and she's so thankful he didn't because of the phone call she got from her sister later that night.

"She couldn't hardly get out any words, but she said that Taylor had been murdered and then I collapsed and then I couldn't believe what I had just heard," Reagan said.

Two days after Taylor Sharp and Tara Underwood were killed, police arrested Stacy Lee Drake in Morrilton, Arkansas, in connection with their murders.

"No reason would ever be good enough for what he has caused all the families, what he has done, but I want to know in his mind what reason or how he justified killing my son and the other victim, Tara," Reagan said.

Teri says Taylor's sons are doing okay because without knowing it, Taylor prepared them for difficult times.

"Taylor raised them to be very, very strong little boys and resistant, resilient and I've said this before, I know that he didn't know he was raising them to handle something like this but they'll be fine because of the way their dad raised them," Reagan said.

Reagan says if she could tell her son one thing it's that his family is going to be okay, and she will see them again.

She says funeral arrangements for Taylor are still being made, you can help his family HERE.