People In Green Country Brave Triple-Digit Temps Outside

People across Green Country are dealing with the hottest weather of the year. Some are braving the triple-digit temperatures for play, while others have to be out in the sun for work.

The splash pad at River Parks is a good enough reason for some to spend time outdoors.

“If there weren’t plenty of shade trees and splash pads, I don’t think we would’ve,” said Johnny Childress, an Okmulgee man visiting Tulsa.

Childress is in town visiting the Gathering Place and other Riverside attractions. He made sure to pack the necessary items to keep from getting on the wrong side of this weather.

“Coolers with water,” he said. “Making sure the fountains over there still work.”

The heat is not an excuse for others getting their exercise in.

“That’s why I’m out here,” said Larry Stotts, a parkgoer from Tulsa. “So that my endurance and my stamina will stay with me. I do it on a daily basis, so I’ll stay strong.”

Across town, Julia Ogilvie doesn’t have the choice to be in the hot weather as she runs her produce stand near 91st and Harvard. There is a little relief with the tent and big fan, but it does not take long for this weather to catch up.

Ogilvie says the extreme heat can take a toll on the produce, so they try to keep boxes halfway full. She is in the sun for 13 hours of a typical day and says water breaks help her keep going.

“You tend to–over the span of the summer—get used to it,” said Ogilvie. “As long as you stay hydrated and everything.”

Staying hydrated is one of the most important recommendations for staying safe in the heat. People should also take frequent breaks and wear light-colored clothing.