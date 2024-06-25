Line-Up Announced For Circle Cinema Annual Film Festival; Lily Gladstone To Appear

The line-up for the annual Circle Cinema Film Festival has been announced and will feature a public appearance by Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, a World Premier with John Gulager, Made in Oklahoma films, and the dedication of Walk of Fame medallions in honor of Tulsa actors and filmmakers Samantha Isler and Joe Sears.

By: News On 6, David Prock

The festival commemorates the 96th anniversary of Circle Cinema and will feature the World Premiere of John Gulager's Seven Cemeteries starring Danny Trejo, and a mix of feature films and documentaries. There will also be countless short films by Oklahoma filmmakers and students.

“The festival celebrates the best new films made in, by, and featuring Oklahomans,” said Kerry Wiens, Director of the film festival.

Gladstone, who was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be at the festival to discuss the documentary Bring Them Home. The documentary details the story of a group of Blackfoot people and their mission to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their ancestral territory since the species’ near-extinction a century earlier. Gladstone served as executive producer and narrator of the film, which will debut on Friday, July 12.

The festival runs from July 11 to July 15 and caps off with the Oklahoma premiere of Breakup Season starring Tulsa actress Samantha Isler & Chandler Riggs (Walking Dead). All-access festival passes are available for purchase now at CircleCinema.org. Showtimes and tickets for individual films will be available by Monday, July 1.

FRIDAY 7/12

FREE: “Vagabond” Directed By: Matt Leach & Sterlin Harjo - Gaylord Herron is the best photographer you've never heard and the creation of his forgotten masterwork "Vagabond" from 1975. Courtesy of This Land Press (2012)

Documentary: “The Small Giant Focus: Black Oklahoma” Directed By: Daryl Turner - A Radio news broadcast organization called "FBO" consists of a small team of civilian journalists that dedicate themselves to readjusting the dynamic and perception of what real news is and how it's able to affect marginalized communities positively.

Documentary: “Bring Them Home” Directed By: Ivan MacDonald, Ivy MacDonald, Daniel Glick. Narrated By: Lily Gladstone - Bring Them Home tells the story of a small group of Blackfoot people and their mission to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their ancestral territory since the species’ near-extinction a century ago, an act that would restore the land, re-enliven traditional culture and bring much-needed healing to their community. Public screening Panel discussion featuring Julianna Brannum (PBS American Buffalo) Lily Gladstone and others. [Note this event has a higher ticket price with a portion of ticket sales going to a Buffalo/Tribal Charity.]

FREE SPECIAL EVENT OPEN TO PUBLIC: “Wall of Fame Unveiling” Hosted By: Clark Wiens, Co-Founder: This month, we celebrate Circle Cinema’s 96th birthday. We will unveil posters that feature Oklahomans who have impacted the American film industry, some signed by the Oklahomans associated with the film. Join us for a reception featuring light bites, and a showcase of the original trailers of the posters on our Gallery Screen!

SATURDAY 7/13

Winner Best Documentary: “Make Peace or Die” Directed By: Manny Marquez - Marine Corps veteran Anthony Marquez returned from Afghanistan deeply wounded and riddled with survivor's guilt. His unit, 1st Battalion 5th Marine Regiment, lost 17 men on their 2011 deployment to Sangin. Upon returning home, Anthony made it his mission to help the Gold Star families of the fallen find healing, and in doing so, attempt to heal himself. Public Screening with Q&A featuring Directory Manny Marquez.

Featured Documentary Short: “Endeavor Games” Directed By: Bunee Tomlinson - Endeavor is a documentary that follows a group of adaptive athletes as they prepare for the annual Endeavor Games in Oklahoma; all while they adjust to life-altering situations, come to terms with their mental health, and pursue Paralympian status. Followed by a discussion led by Wendi M. Fralick Executive Director The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

Narrative Feature: “Seven Cemeteries” World Premiere Directed By: John Gulager Starring: Danny Trejo - A recent parolee gets a Mexican witch to resurrect his old posse so that they can help him save a woman's ranch from a ruthless drug lord. Public Screening with Q&A featuring Director John Gulager. Ticket Holders may attend a pre-film meet and greet with the Director.

Documentary Feature: “The Woolley Family: Saving Clayton” Directed By: Kevin Drew Batts & Janelle Batts - The Woolley family was struck with the unimaginable when their youngest grandchild passed away. Little did they know, this tragedy would only prove to be a prelude of things to come as they became embroiled in an investigation involving grave accusations – including murder. Despite clearing their name, fate threw yet another blow at them: The State refused to give back Clayton whom it had taken into custody during the course of its investigations. This documentary will explore this distressing journey; tracing not just the tribulations faced by Bill and Lisa but also following up on what remains unresolved – namely, reuniting the family members separated against injustice and adversity.

SATURDAY 7/13 - Short Films: A compilation of various submitted shorts organized into 90m blocks.

“STUDENT SHORTS” BLOCK A (90 minutes): A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.

“STUDENT SHORTS” BLOCK B (90m): A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.

“OKIE SHORTS” BLOCK A (90m): A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance. Best Short Winner - The Love for the Game: Isaac, a former basketball player, watches old highlights from his games, he is visited by a Basketball Angel, who is trying to help Isaac get his enthusiasm back for basketball again. Presented as part of the “Okie Shorts” short film compilation on Saturday, July 13.

“LONG SHORTS” Block (1hr 35m): A list of longer shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.

SUNDAY 7/14

Documentary Feature: “Hail to the Breadsticks” Directed By: Donick Cary - Writer-producer Donick Cary (The Simpsons, Parks, and Recreation, Have a Good Trip, etc.) has been a huge fan of the Washington D.C. pro football team since before he could walk. Passed down from his dad, he was excited to pass the tradition on to his kids. Donick never questioned the team name and or Native American logo until one day, while watching a game, his 9-year-old son, Otis, asked him if it was racist. When Otis suggests they ask Native Americans how they feel, it sends the two on a cross-country journey full of unexpected surprises. Featured in film are Oklahomans: Sterlin Harjo and Steven Paul Judd.

Winner Best Narrative Feature: “Hailey’s Game” Directed By: Katie Hightower - When Carter McDowell lost her best friend in a car accident their senior year of high school, she never expected that five years later she'd still be haunted by visions of Hailey. Desperate to get closure, Carter recruits a zany bookstore clerk named Billy, and Hailey's old boyfriend, Tanner to conduct a seance that will allow her to say goodbye. But when unexpected complications arise, Carter and Tanner will have to face the demons they've been running from since high school. Director in Attendance for post-film Q&A

Narrative Feature: “Wisher Maddox” Directed By: Dan E. Tibbs - Growing up in an orphanage, eight-year-old Maddox's sole wish is to be adopted. Thinking God sent him a sign that it would come true, he begins to notice that his wishes for others are granted, but his wish for himself is left unanswered. Frustrated with God, and conflicted with the purpose of his powers, Maddox is left to decide whether to help those he encounters or to selfishly withhold his ability out of contempt for not getting what he thinks he deserves. Director in Attendance for post-film Q&A

Narrative Feature: “Monster’s Within” Directed By: Devin Montgomery - Life brings Luke Wolf back to his hometown where his sister, who has Down Syndrome, is. Things are different, or maybe it's just that now he's different. After years of running from his problems, Luke must face his monsters. Director in Attendance for post-film Q&A.

SUNDAY 7/14 - Short Films: A compilation of various submitted shorts organized into 90m blocks.

“NATIVE DOCUMENTARY SHORTS” Block (1hr 35m): A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.

“OKIE SHORTS” BLOCK B (90m): A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.

MONDAY 7/15

Documentary: “Tulsa Terrors” Produced By: Bryan Crain and John Wooley - In the mid-1980s, Tulsa was ground zero for the direct-to-home-video movie explosion, and for the next 20 years area filmmakers aimed a variety of horror, fantasy, and science-fiction features right at the heart of that market. Some made it. Some fell short. But all of them were created with an earnestness and passion that belied their budgets. TULSA TERRORS tells the story of those movies, in the words of the moviemakers themselves and others who were on the scene for a revolution that will never be repeated.

Winner Best Made-in Oklahoma Documentary[Encore screening]: “Make Peace or Die” Directed By: Manny Marquez - Marine Corps veteran Anthony Marquez returned from Afghanistan deeply wounded and riddled with survivor's guilt. His unit, 1st Battalion 5th Marine Regiment, lost 17 men on their 2011 deployment to Sangin. Upon returning home, Anthony made it his mission to help the Gold Star families of the fallen find healing, and in the doing so, attempt to heal himself. Public Screening with Q&A featuring Directory Manny Marquez. Veterans appreciation screening featuring Free tickets for Veterans, Keith Meyers Traveling Military Museum, Romney Nesbitt Portraits, and U.S. Military Branch Songs played on the 1928 restored Circle Pipe Organ.

Narrative Feature: “Breakup Season” Starring Samantha Isler & Chandler Riggs: A young man brings his girlfriend to his rural Oregon hometown to introduce her to his family, only for things to go terribly wrong upon arrival.