Green Country Families Head Indoors To Beat Summer Heat

Keeping kids busy during summer is a full-time job for parents, and it's made harder when temperatures outside get close to 100 degrees. Staying inside is a popular move, and places like Discovery Lab and the aquarium are staying busy with visitors.

It was another hot day in Tulsa on Tuesday, so families were making the move indoors.

"We are beating the heat at the discovery lab," said visitor Heather Ross.

Ross and her kids are visiting from Texas and say Discovery Lab isn't just fun; it's a cool way to spend a few hours.

"Trying to tire the kids out without giving them heat stroke," she said.

Avoiding heat stroke is easy here.

"So we are air-conditioned... it's great for families to come in and beat the heat. You can go to Gathering Place and then come here and still engage and learn something," said Megan Mathewson.

Mathewson says this is a place to learn and have fun-including some activities around the water.

"We do have our hydro-lab exhibit as well, which is like a water feature, so it's like a great way to just like cool off."

Today, the access to AC makes it even more appealing.

"Cuz it has air conditioning," said one visitor.

Families are also flocking to the Oklahoma Aquarium, Unfortunately, you can't swim with the turtles, but people are just happy to have a break from the outdoors.

"It's hot, it's nice and cool in here, so you don't even remember that it's 170 degrees out there," said Kelle Meininger.

She and her son splashing around in the petting section is a great way to spend a hot Oklahoma afternoon.