Supreme Court Backs President Biden In Social Media Case; Major Decisions Still Pending

All eyes are on the United States Supreme Court this week as the 2023 term nears its end and several major cases remain undecided. On Wednesday, the high court sided with the Biden administration in a challenge to its communication with social media companies.

In the 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that a group of social media users, along with the states of Louisiana and Missouri, did not have the right to sue over the Biden administration's contact with social media platforms during the coronavirus pandemic and 2020 election season.

The case stemmed from the federal government's efforts to remove content it said was misinformation.

"Information that they deemed could be dangerous," former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen told CBS News. "Like medical information having to do with Covid vaccines or election misinformation or misinformation developed from deep fakes."

But many of the cases that have drawn the most attention this term remain undecided -- whether hundreds of January 6 rioters have been improperly charged by the government; whether a federal law requiring emergency medical care -- including, potentially, abortion -- trumps the abortion bans many states have put in place; whether federal agencies should continue to get broad deference in their interpretation and implementation of federal statutes; and of course whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for actions he took while he was president, including his alleged incitement of the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

"The Supreme Court is likely to come down with a decision that is neither no immunity or full immunity," Fredericksen said. "Rather, it's going to be something in between."

In all, there are still ten cases to be decided, with the next opinions set to be released Thursday morning, just hours before the first presidential debate,