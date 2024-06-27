Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Richard Rojem Jr. Executed For 1984 Rape, Murder Of 7-Year-Old Girl

The state of Oklahoma executed Richard Rojem Jr. on Thursday, for the 1984 death of Layla Dawn Cummings.

Rojem was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping, and murdering his seven-year-old, former stepdaughter Layla Dawn Cummings in 1984 and leaving her body in a field. His execution comes almost 40 years to the day that Cummings was murdered.

“Justice for Layla Cummings was finally served this morning with the execution of the monster responsible for her rape and murder. Layla’s family has endured unimaginable suffering for almost 40 years. My prayer is that today’s action brings a sense of comfort to those who loved her,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond after the execution.

The family of Layla Cummings released the following statements

"Today, as we near the anniversary of Layla-Dawn's horrific death on July 7th, we remember, honor, and hold her forever in our hearts as the sweet and precious 7-year-old she was. Today marks the final chapter of justice determined by three separate juries for Richard Rojem's heinous acts nearly 40 years ago when he stole her away like the monster he was. He deserved nothing less than today's final justice for the savage, barbaric, and torturous acts of suffering he inflicted upon Layla-Dawn before then ending her life.

Today, we also honor the memory of Layla and Jason's father, Don Cummings, who is not with us today due to the absolute evil of a monster who purposely tormented him to the brink of despair that ended his life. Despite the tragic loss of their father and the lasting impact of his loss to us and all who loved him, the unimaginable pain and suffering endured by Layla's then surviving 9-year-old brother, and to me - her mother, today is a solemn reminder that justice must prevail for Layla alone. We are grateful today for justice served and the peace of knowing that Richard Rojem can never hurt us or any other person again. We are also deeply grateful for the prayers and concerns expressed by so many for us.

At this time, our family kindly requests the public and the press to please respect our privacy as we move past this final chapter of justice." - Mindy Lynn Cummings





We would first and foremost like to thank the Attorney General and his office, the parole board, and all others that were active in this case. Our special thanks go out to Karen Cunningham for her ability to navigate us through this delicate situation and guide us through the process over these last few months.

We understand that this is not easy for anyone. We put faith and trust into our criminal justice system to do the right thing, and allowing us to feel safe and protected and to give us the closure that has been long overdue.

Layla Dawn Cummings deserved a life, a full life in which she was robbed of at the very young age of 7 and our family was robbed of her in our life’s forever.

This isn’t just about wrong vs right or us vs them, this is about our innate nature to protect life and those we love.

Thank you, Lisa Terrill

Rojem was sentenced to death three times for this crime after the first two were overturned due to jury errors. Prosecutors said Rojem abducted Cummings from an apartment in July of 1984 while her mother was at work. Cummings' body was later found in a field in Washita County near the town of Burns Flat. Investigators said she was stabbed several times.

Rojem was convicted six years earlier in 1978 in Michigan for raping two teenage girls, prosecutors said. Rojem spent four years in prison for those crimes. At Rojem’s clemency hearing last week, he told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board he may have done bad things in the past, but said he didn’t kill Cummings. The board voted unanimously to deny Rojem clemency.

This is the state’s second execution of the year.