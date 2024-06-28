'The Most Important Moment In The History Of The SEC': ESPN's Paul Finebaum Previews OU's Upcoming Move To The SEC

OU will officially join the SEC on July 1st. There are celebrations across the state planned for that day.

By: Scott Pfeil

We are just three days away from the University of Oklahoma officially joining the SEC.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is one of the voices for the conference, after getting hired in 2013 for the launch of the SEC Network.

News On 6's Jeremie Poplin caught up with Finebaum on Friday to get his thoughts on the Sooners heading to the SEC, what Sooner fans can expect in the new conference, Finebaum's interview Boz and Switzer and what the culture of the SEC looks like.



