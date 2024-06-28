Route 66's Newest Landmark Finds A Home In Tulsa's Historic Meadow Gold District

After months of design and planning, Route 66's newest roadside attraction was installed in Tulsa. Dozens of people eagerly awaited the arrival of Tulsa's newest resident, space cowgirl Stella Atom.

"My heart is racing! Are you all excited for Stella? Woohoo!!" said Mary Beth Babcock, Owner of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66.

"She's here guys!" Mary Beth said.

It was a project Mary Beth Babcock had been dreaming of for months.

"It's hard to express it in words, but I've been waiting for her for a long time. I think we started talking about her in November and the whole concept, the idea, the designing her, the elements, and now it's June 28th, is that right? And she's here!"

And she wasn't alone.

"It was really exciting," Stella Havenstrite said, Stella Atom's biggest fan. "I have always wanted to have a statue named after me, so this is very exciting."

Havenstrite came dressed up as more of a life-size version of the space cowgirl.

"Ever since I heard there was going to be a Stella Atom, me and my dad came here, and we bought a bunch of stuff. We bought an 'I love Stella Atom' bracelet, a Stella Atom shirt, and I got a lot of Stella Atom stuff for my birthday," she said.

Not only does Havenstrite have all of Stella's memorabilia, but she's also even got her name engraved on a brick next to Stella herself.

As they raised Stella Atom to her final destination, Babcock wanted her to stand as an inspiration for others to follow their dreams.

"Hopefully, she can be an example to show people like you can do whatever you want if you dream big," she said.

Stella Atom isn't the last giant coming to Route 66. Another member is expected later this summer.